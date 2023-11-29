Several Vision Pro models in development

New reports originating from Asia claim that Apple is working on several iterations of future Vision Pro headsets.

DigiTimes recently said that Apple is building four second-generation Vision Pro models, including a successor to the first and a more budget version. The cost of producing the cheaper model is about half the first-generation model, which means that the retail price will be reduced significantly. Samples will start production in 2024, and a launch in 2025 at the soonest.

Interface News had a separate report about the upcoming models for Apple’s mixed reality headset. It’s believed that the Cupertino-based company is in discussion with partners surrounding mass production, which might begin in December for about half a million units of the first-generation Vision Pro. According to the report, Apple has set a one million sales target for this year.

The upcoming Vision Pro is expected to retail for $3,499 in early 2024 in the US.