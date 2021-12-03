SharePlay Feature Gets Added to Twitch iOS

Apple’s video group-sharing feature is now live on Twitch for iPad and iPhone models.

The most recent Twitch update brings SharePlay to iPhone and iPad users. Enabling the feature lets you watch videos and streams with friends over Facetime. Twitch made the announcement over Twitter, saying how users can now watch Twitch with all their friends on iPhone and iPad devices. The company also included a tutorial link on how to get started.

Twitch’s SharePlay page shows that the feature is available for iPads running iPadOS 15.1 or later, and iPhones running iOS 15.1 or later. SharePlay is not available on Apple TV yet, but future updates may see it integrated into Apple’s streaming device.

Want to watch Twitch with all your friends? Now you can on iPhone and iPad devices through SharePlay! 📱



Learn more about how to watch streams together in a FaceTime call here: https://t.co/PIWwZ3OkpO — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) November 30, 2021

iPad and iPhone users will need to go into FaceTime and invite people in. With the Twitch app installed, simply pick a stream and tap ‘yes’ when prompted to watch together with the chat participants. Controls such as play and pause will also be synced.