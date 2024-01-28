SharePlay music control arriving on Apple TV and HomePod

Apple is expanding SharePlay music control to the Apple TV and HomePod speakers.

Advertisements

The information was first revealed by Benjamin Xing, Aaron Perris, and Hidde Collee and found in the tvOS 17.4 and iOS 17.4 beta code. Once it goes live, users and their friends should be able to control the streaming music playing on Apple TV and HomePod with the appropriate permission. The playback control is in the Music app but those without an active Apple Music subscription can still join in.

Apple launched a similar functionality for CarPlay in 2023, allowing car passengers access to music playback through CarPlay. For the HomePod, the SharePlay icon can be found at the bottom section, which puts out a QR code for a smartphone camera scan. On Apple TV, a QR code is revealed as well. It’s worth noting that SharePlay Music Control is available on both the HomePod mini and HomePod.