Shazam adds support for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram

Music identification app Shazam has been updated to recognize songs playing in YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Apple posted the news recently, saying that Shazam users can now open the app and switch to the app where the music is playing and have it recognize the song. In this process, users can tap the blue button on Shazam to go back, then use the iPhone’s mic to pick up the audio. After a few seconds, the Shazam app will show the name of the song and other details.

Other methods for identifying music in third-party apps include going to the Control Center and choose the Song Recognition feature. This won’t require the user to exit the YouTube app and presents the song name and information in Dynamic Island or notification. Users can open Shazam to get more in-depth details from there.

The Shazam app is free to download on the App Store.