Apple’s Shazam records a billion recognition requests in a month

Apple owned music recognition service Shazam has reported that it has recorded more than billion searches in just one month. The service allows users to identify music playing in the real world by activating the Shazam service which records a snippet of the track playing and matches it to the massive database it owns. The service is extremely easy to use and it has only improved over the years by making recognitions as quick as under five seconds.

The iPhone maker acquired the music recognition service Shazam in the year 2018 for a whopping $400 million. Since the acquisition, the company has slowly worked on integrating the service into the other services it offers such as Siri and Apple Music. The company now offers Apple Music for free for Shazam users on their searches, however it is only available to those who have not used the Apple Music trial pack before.

Shazam continues to be industry leading in music recognition

Shazam continues to be available on Apple’s competing platforms such as Android. It continues to be the best service for recognizing music in cases when a good track plays at a party, an event, or in a tv-series, movies, etc. While Google has also built a similar service which is integrated into its virtual assistant Google Assistant, it does not seem to be as effective as Shazam or even as quick at times.

“Shazam is synonymous with magic, both for the fans getting a song recognition almost instantly, and for the artists being discovered,” said Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser. “Today’s milestones show not only people’s love for Shazam, but also the ever-growing appetite for music discovery around the world.”

Apple continues to improve its services by acquiring other smaller companies in the market. In 2014, the company acquired Beats for $3 billion which laid the foundation for its popular music streaming service Apple Music.