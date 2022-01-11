Shazam gets a Chrome Extension

Apple has released a Chrome extension for its music recognition platform Shazam, which allows users to get a song title and artist for songs or tunes they didn’t know before.

The extension is now available to download on the Chrome Web Store. After installation, the extension will be visible on the top right and will open with an interface when you want to recognize a song. Users get an option to play the music on Apple Music.

The Chrome extension will keep a record of the user’s song history for tracking purposes. Furthermore, it provides not just the song title but also music videos and lyrics for Apple Music subscribers.

Apple has not advertised the Chrome extension other than the one on its Shazam website. However, some users are experiencing issues, such as being unable to recognize songs or sometimes being non-functional at all.

Music recognition app Shazam was acquired by Apple in 2017 and has been integrated into Apple devices soon after.