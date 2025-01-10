Shazam predicts 50 artists for a breakthrough year to stardom

A website named ‘Shazam Fast Forward 2025’ was made by Apple, highlighting the 50 artists who are in the position to achieve a breakthrough this year. The artist list is currently being unveiled based on genre, beginning with electronic and dance artists, followed by Latin, rock and country, hip-hop, pop, and R&B rising music artists.

Around 100 billion or more global songs were recognized, with over 300 million monthly users globally since the release of Shazam, exhibiting the music recognition app’s capacity to predict the artists that will see a breakthrough accurately. The selected artists are based on the predictive algorithm and data paired with the editorial team of Apple Music, and ⅔ of the list made last year turned out to make an appearance in the top 100 list of Apple Music’s daily ranking across 150 countries, so the artists on the list this year can be expected to soon rise to stardom.