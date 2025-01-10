News

Shazam predicts 50 artists for a breakthrough year to stardom

By Samantha Wiley
Shazam

A website named ‘Shazam Fast Forward 2025’ was made by Apple, highlighting the 50 artists who are in the position to achieve a breakthrough this year. The artist list is currently being unveiled based on genre, beginning with electronic and dance artists, followed by Latin, rock and country, hip-hop, pop, and R&B rising music artists.

Advertisements

Around 100 billion or more global songs were recognized, with over 300 million monthly users globally since the release of Shazam, exhibiting the music recognition app’s capacity to predict the artists that will see a breakthrough accurately. The selected artists are based on the predictive algorithm and data paired with the editorial team of Apple Music, and ⅔ of the list made last year turned out to make an appearance in the top 100 list of Apple Music’s daily ranking across 150 countries, so the artists on the list this year can be expected to soon rise to stardom.

Shazam
Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple AI-Based notification feature generated false headlines again
1 Min Read
Apple
India’s incentive scheme aims to boost local manufacture of electronics
1 Min Read
Anker Power Station
The Anker Power Station with Display and Lantern is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
The next iPad and iPhone SE might arrive in April
1 Min Read
GeForce
GeForce now gaming service gains Vision Pro support via Safari
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
Refurbished iPhone 15 models appear in Europe
1 Min Read
Updated Mail app missing from iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 18.3
Redesigned Mail app missing from iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 18.3 betas
3 Min Read
xAI iPhone App
Grok iPhone app launched on App Store by Elon Musk’s xAI
3 Min Read
iOS 18.2.1
Apple working on a new “Invites” app
3 Min Read
iPad
The 10th-generation iPad WiFi 64GB is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Samsung
Samsung states “Unpacked” event will happen on January 22
1 Min Read
Siri
Siri conversations never used or sold for advertising purposes
1 Min Read
Lost your password?