Shazam receives Apple Music and Spotify integration

By Samantha Wiley
Shazam

The Shazam app was recently updated to better sync with Spotify, Apple Music, and other music apps.

In the update notes, Apple said Apple Music and Spotify will have My Shazam Tracks with Music Recognition for songs. Before the 18.9 update, the Shazam-recognized tracks could be added to the list, but did not include the songs from the Control Center. Syncing will be faster as songs found in Shortcuts, Siri, and the Control Center can be tagged via a ‘sync your songs’ option within Shazam. Apple mentioned that users may need to restart their music app to see the new playlist. It’s worth noting that iCloud sync can be enabled within the app as well to prevent anyone from looking into the history.

Shazam

To update synced songs, it’s recommended to toggle the ‘Sync your songs’ off, which will resync all discovered songs within the app. Shazam is free to download on the App Store.

