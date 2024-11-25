News

Shazam recognizes more than 100 billion songs

By Samantha Wiley
Shazam

Apple has announced a new milestone by Shazam. The music recognition tool has been able to identify over 100 billion songs since its release, which equates to 12 song recognitions per person. In 2002, Shazam began as a UK service for SMS, then in 2008, it debuted for the iPhone and was among the first apps that were made available in the App Store.

Apple bought Shazam in 2018 and now it is equipped and supports Music Recognition integrated into the iPadOS, macOS, and iOS. The tool is deeply embedded across software platforms Apple has created, and Shazam is also included in the Apple Watch smart stack widget, and others like Siri, Control Center,and Action button for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16, and more devices.

Shazam

Apple’s Top100 playlist in Apple Music reveals the songs that were most identified by Shazam, with Dance Monkey by Tones, which was released in 2019, topping the list.

