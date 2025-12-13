Shazam Rolling Out New Feature ‘Popular Segments’

Shazam will be introducing a feature called ‘Popular Segments’ that shows a song track’s specific part that has gained the most popularity among its listeners. An example was given where the 30-35 second mark of a track was the key moment of the song, whereas most listeners asked for it to be identified by Shazam.

The Popular Segments aims to give artists useful insights into what is making their song resonate with listeners, which goes the same way for people listening to the song. The feature has started rolling out on their website, Shazam.com, for mobile and desktop. There was no word on whether ‘Popular Segments’ will be coming to Apple devices.

Shazam is a famous service for music identification acquired by Apple in 2018 with integration in Apple Music. Shazam’s iPhone app got an update last month with the Liquid Glass design. It has a Recognize Music control feature on the Mac, iPad, and iPhone, which can be accessed via the Control Center.