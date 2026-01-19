News

Shohei Ohtani Featured In Recent Ad Campaign For Beats

By Samantha Wiley
Shohei Ohtani Featured In Recent Ad Campaign For Beats

Apple Beats is famous for collaborations with well-known people for marketing their products, and the brand’s most recent campaign features Shohei Ohtani, a Japanese Pro pitcher in Baseball who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers.


The marketing campaign was made in partnership with Daniel Sannwald, photographer, to create oversized images of Ohtani rocking products from Beats in various spots in LA.

Shohei Ohtani Featured In Recent Ad Campaign For Beats

The photos feature Ohtani wearing the Powerbeats Fit, Beats Studio Pro, and Powerbeats Pro 2, among several other products made by Beats.

The superstar has won four MVP awards in L. A. in Major League Baseball, which includes two National League awards in 2024 with the L.A Dodgers and the year after, as they won back-to-back titles in the World Series, along with 2 American League awards in 2021 and 2023 with the L.A Angels.

The 4-time MVP says that wearing Beats and viewing himself above the skyline represents his connection with fans and the city of Los Angeles.


