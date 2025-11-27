News

Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT

By Samantha Wiley
A new shopping feature has been added by OpenAI today for their AI model ChatGPT, made to aid users in finding the perfect products, ranging from gifts to simple household items.


The feature would have you ask ChatGPT on what you are looking for, and then the AI will develop a guide that aims to help you in making the decision on what you should get. ChatGPT will recommend shopping search automatically when you ask a question related to shopping, but you could manually select the feature from the menu button “+” and go to ‘shopping research’

When the research begins, the AI will give you a visual interface that lets you guide the research and add feedback, then ChatGPT responds with feedback on the things you find interesting. The feature has rolled out to users of ChatGPT who are logged in on Free mode.

This makes shopping for the holiday season simpler. It is also available for Pro, Plus and Go plans. The AI is developed to perform well in categories that are heavily detailed, like garden, electronics, appliances, and home items.


