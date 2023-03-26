Short video messages to arrive on WhatsApp soon

Messaging app WhatsApp will soon have a short video message option for iPhone users.

WABetaInfo recently saw a beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone that reveals a way to send short video messages to other people. Recording a video message is a matter of holding a button, with a limit of up to 60 seconds. After sending the video plays automatically and is shown in the chat. WABetaInfo notes that the messages may not be forwarded or saved as they will have end-to-end encryption.

The short message video format will work similarly to the one in Telegram. However, it’s not clear when the feature will arrive to the public. The messaging app recently had an update and several features that enhanced the group chat, as well as status update voice support and the ability to edit sent messages.

WhatsApp is free to download on the App Store and requires a device running iOS 12 or newer.