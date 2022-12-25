Shortcuts App gets new Wallpapers and Books addition

Apple recently launched a new update for its Shortcuts app to add new actions.

Shortcuts is an app that lets users create iPhone, Mac, and iPad automation. In macOS 13.1, iPadOS 16.2, and iOS, it has gained several functionalities, including the ability to switch wallpapers and set up new actions on the Books app.

The new Books shortcuts include search, a turn page action, opening collection, changing a book’s appearance, opening a book, and playing an audiobook, among others. The new actions can come in handy for multiple users. The actions should work on Macs, iPads, and iPhones on iOS 16.2.

Wallpaper actions include a get wallpaper function and the ability to switch wallpapers. As for quality of life improvements, the Shortcuts app will now shows a battery charging status, allow the users to find and edit Calendar events in greater detail, and more. Users can update their devices to the latest system to see the new features.