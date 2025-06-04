Daily DealsNews

Shortcuts App to Gain Apple Intelligence

By Lucy Bennett
Shortcuts App to Gain Apple Intelligence

Apple is planning to integrate Apple Intelligence functions into the Shortcuts app, according to Bloomberg.

Advertisements

Shortcuts is a tool that allows users to create ‘shortcuts’ or custom workflows for convenience and automation purposes. The shortcut can range from managing smart home devices to sending messages, among others. The app came from the 2017 Workflow acquisition and was quickly renamed Shortcuts a year later.

Shortcuts App to Gain Apple Intelligence

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple will be creating a new version that will integrate Apple Intelligence features into the mix. With AI, users can set commands using natural language, thereby lowering the learning curve for everyone. Microsoft has Copilot+ for Windows and does something similar, and there are third-party apps such as TaskGPT that do the same thing. The primary reason for this is that Siri has not been upgraded to a large language model. The new Shortcuts app is expected to debut in 2026.

Advertisements

Latest News
M4 Mac mini 256GB
The M4 Mac mini 256GB is $76 Off
1 Min Read
15-inch M4 MacBook Air
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $162 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Genuine Parts Distributor launches in the EU and US
1 Min Read
iPad and Mac
Logic Pro for iPad and Mac gets new features
1 Min Read
iPad
iPad self-service repair launches
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple buys out small game studio
1 Min Read
iPhone
Future iPhone to have a 200 MP camera
1 Min Read
The Morning Show
‘The Morning Show’ season four to debut in fall
1 Min Read
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 New Features
iOS 26: Design overhaul, no AI, and system enhancements
2 Min Read
iPad Air M2 refurbished on sale
Apple starts selling the refurbished M2 iPad Air
2 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi is $160 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple had plans for a satellite home internet service
1 Min Read
Lost your password?