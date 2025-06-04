Shortcuts App to Gain Apple Intelligence

Apple is planning to integrate Apple Intelligence functions into the Shortcuts app, according to Bloomberg.

Shortcuts is a tool that allows users to create ‘shortcuts’ or custom workflows for convenience and automation purposes. The shortcut can range from managing smart home devices to sending messages, among others. The app came from the 2017 Workflow acquisition and was quickly renamed Shortcuts a year later.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple will be creating a new version that will integrate Apple Intelligence features into the mix. With AI, users can set commands using natural language, thereby lowering the learning curve for everyone. Microsoft has Copilot+ for Windows and does something similar, and there are third-party apps such as TaskGPT that do the same thing. The primary reason for this is that Siri has not been upgraded to a large language model. The new Shortcuts app is expected to debut in 2026.