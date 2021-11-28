Shot on iPhone Video ‘Saving Simon’ releases online

Apple has released a new video for its ‘Shot on iPhone’ series, telling the story of a girl and the lengths of her actions to save a snowman from utter destruction.

The video is 3 minutes long and shows how the girl saved a snowman by jamming it into their family fridge. After some time and when the snow starts falling, the girl then takes the snowman to its natural habitat. When a random bicycle scatters the snowman, the girl and her family begins a rebuild.

‘Saving Simon’ is directed by Ivan Reitman, who’s known for his works on ‘Kindergarten Cop’ and ‘Ghostbusters’, and Jason Reitman, who’s known for his works on ‘Thank You for Smoking’ and ‘Juno’. The song in the video is from Valerie June’s ‘You and I’.

‘Saving Simon’ is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel. It was shot entirely using the iPhone 13 Pro.