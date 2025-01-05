Should you buy the iPhone 13 in 2025?

Apple released the iPhone 13 in 2021 – it was a solid improvement over the iPhone 12 in terms of battery life. Other minor improvements included a faster chip, an improved camera, and slightly brighter display. Also, the iPhone 13 started at 128GB whereas the iPhone 12 started at 64GB.

The iPhone 13 sports a 6.1” OLED HDR10 display with a wide-color gamut and high brightness for easy outdoor use. Also, the 6.1” size display makes it easy to use with one hand compared to when almost all smartphones are turning huge.

Wireless Charging, Sharp Cameras, Fast 5G Speeds

On the bottom, the iPhone 13 sadly has a Lightning connector which supports upto 20W of wired charging. Considering that almost all smartphones in 2025 have a USB-C port for charging / data transfer, it can be a difficult choice to buy an iPhone 13 in 2025, in case you are an all USB-C person. However, if you are willing to carry an additional Lighting cable or use wireless charging capability, it should not be a problem.

The cameras on the iPhone 13 are decent – featuring two 12MP sensors on the back for wide and ultrawide shots. On the front, the iPhone 13 sports a 12MP camera for crisp selfies. If you are moving from a budget Android phone or an iPhone 12 or older iPhone, then the cameras on the iPhone 13 will be a major upgrade for your photography needs.

The iPhone 13 supports 5G for fast data connections, however the battery life on the 5G network may not be solid. The device supports dual SIM capability with a standard Nano SIM + eSIM capability. Also, the NFC support makes it easy for making payments using Apple Pay, if you live in an Apple Pay supported country.

If you are able to find a used / refurbished iPhone 13 for below $300 (USD) with at least 80% battery health, then it can be a deal worth considering.