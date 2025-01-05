Should you buy the iPhone 15 in 2025?

Apple launched the iPhone 15 in 2023 with significant upgrades over the iPhone 14, including better battery life, much higher resolution cameras, USB-C charging port, smaller notch, and slightly improved processors. It is still a decent option to consider buying in 2025, if you do not mind the slower 60Hz refresh rate display.

If you are able to find an iPhone 15 Pro Max for a much lower price than its market selling price, it could be worth considering, as the product is no longer officially being sold by Apple. A lot of electronic stores may have unsold stock of the product or you may be able to find light-use devices for a decent price.

High resolution cameras for detailed photos

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus support upto 20W wired charging whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max support upto 27W wired charging. Further, all the iPhone 15 variants support upto 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

The design differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 15 series are minor, mainly the smaller notch on the front of the iPhone 15. On the back, the cameras on the iPhone 15 series are much improved. If you are moving from even the iPhone 14, you will see a decent improvement in your camera shots. However, if you are moving from a much older iPhone, then you will see a major improvement in your photo quality.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

If you want a solid battery life, the iPhone 15 Plus could be your ideal choice, as it packs a large battery. The iPhone 15 Pro Max could also be a solid contender with its chunky battery pack. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro have decent battery lives.

The iPhone 15 series devices are worth considering buying in 2025, especially considering the fact that the iPhone 16 does not include significant upgrades. If you are able to find a good deal on the iPhone 15, go for it.