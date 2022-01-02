Show Off a Better Webcam Image For Just $12

Most regular laptops and built-in webcams produce a grainy image, but this can be remedied with a standalone USB webcam. Today, you can buy the Nulaxy 1080p Webcam for just $11.89 from its original price of $17 on Amazon.

The Nulea USB Webcam is convenient and has several features for easy installation and privacy. It has a shutter that you can put on when the device is not in use, which also protects the lens from dust. It produces a sharp and crisp 1080p video and up to 30 frames per second, making you more visible and noticeable than before.

The webcam’s lens is wide view and adjustable, with 98 degree field of view and 180 degree and 360 degree vertical and horizontal rotation for different applications. The mic is no slouch either- it sports echo-canceling technology and high audio quality under average office conditions.

Snap up the 30% discounted Nulaxy Nulea USB Webcam at only $11.89 today!