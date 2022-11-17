Show Off Your Geek Cred with a Mac-Themed GaN Charger at $22 Off

Although infinitely useful, generic GaN chargers are boring and don’t have style. If you’re up for a fun change, check out the Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger, which is down to just $37.17 from its original price of $59 on Amazon using the on-page coupon.

The Shargeek USB-C Charger is the detail of a Macintosh monitor, complete with a glowing screen and a digital smiley face. Plug it in and your wall outlet or extension cord will seem like a mini desktop station. It’s cool and makes for an excellent conversation starter no matter where you put it.

As for function, the GaN III charger can put out a respectable 35W on its USB-C port, which should be enough to juice up your MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPhone. GaN technology makes charging safe and it doesn’t overheat the adapter of your device. Buy the Retro 35 Wall Charger with Smart LED Display at $21.83 off today!