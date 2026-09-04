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Significant Improvements Coming in the A20 Pro Chip

By Samantha Wiley
Significant Improvements Coming in the A20 Pro Chip

A solder joint diagram allegedly for the A20 Pro chip hints that the processor will provide many major upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro, like a wider memory interface, larger L2 cache, and seven-core GPU.


The layout was mapped and reconstructed with the solder ball positions of the chip. The die level images overlay the sketches where the block of the processors are located. The outline shows a two and four CPU configuration with a seven-core GPU. The leak looks to show a 96-bit memory interface, an upgrade from a 64-bit interface, meaning it is a 50% increase that could boost memory bandwidth significantly.

Significant Improvements Coming in the A20 Pro Chip

The A20 Pro chip gives a 16% improvement compared to the previous chip. The A20 Pro chip is expected to premiere in the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro on September 9 and potentially power the first foldable iPhone.


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