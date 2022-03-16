Silicon Mac Pro with dual M1 Ultra chip configuration could launch soon

Rumors are circulating that Apple is planning to release an Apple Mac Pro with the Silicon M1 Ultra chips for a total of 40 core SoC.

During Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event it was hinted that a new Mac Pro model will be adopting Apple Silicon, which leads to speculation. Other rumors say that the Cupertino-based company will be introducing new products that use the chip in unique ways.

Apple recently unveiled the Mac Studio, which had the M1 Ultra in a dual M1 Max chip configuration via UltraFusion interconnect technology. This turns both chips into a single, more powerful entity that has a 64 core GPU, 20 core CPU and 32 core for the Neural Engine.

Although the concept is interesting there have been several limitations, with one being that memory is limited to just 128GB. Rumors of a more powerful Mac Pro surfaced in May 2021, with some saying that the Pro model will have 64 or 128 GPU cores and 20 to 40 CPU cores.