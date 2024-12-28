Silo: The hit Apple TV+ renewed for two more seasons

The acclaimed Apple TV+ series ‘Silo’ has been renewed through season four, announced Apple. The season two of the series is currently streaming on Apple TV+ with new episodes premiering every Friday. The fourth season will reportedly be the final season which will close the story of Hugh Howey’s dystopian novels’ trilogy.

The series stars Rebecca Freguson who is also the executive producer of the show. The show has garnered positive reviews with people calling it “genuinely brilliant”, “immensely satisfying”, and “one of the best sci-fi TV shows today”. The story revolves around the last surviving ten thousand people on Earth.

Mysteries and unanswered questions

In the series, as the name suggests, the people live in a silo, to be protected from the toxic and deadly world. But none of the people know when and why the silo was built. The people trying to find answers face catastrophic consequences.

“It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons,” said showrunner and executive producer Graham Yost. “With the final two chapters of ‘Silo,’ we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

The head of programming for Apple TV+ Matt Cherniss says that the show includes many unexpected twists, turns, and surprises. He adds that he cannot wait to bring more content of the series through its scheduled upcoming season three and season four. He describes the “Silo” as an ambitious, character-driven sci-fi show.

