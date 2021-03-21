Silver AirPods Max model now on Amazon

Apple’s newest high-end headphones, the AirPods Max now has its Silver color available on Amazon.

AirPods Max in Space Grey and Silver are the most popular versions, so grab them now before they run out.

The AirPods Max is a marvel of sound engineering, with an Apple designed dynamic driver for a unique sound experience via high fidelity audio. Active Noise Cancellation is a must for any serious audiophile, and Apple has it included. It’s easy to turn ANC on and off via Transparency mode, thus eliminating the need to remove the headphones.

Aside from that AirPods Max owners can enjoy spatial surround sound with dynamic head tracking for a theatre like experience. Everything is powered by the H1 chip, which means effortless device switching and setup.

A single full charge lasts up to 20 hours of playback, talk time and listening to movies or TV shows. The Smart Case provides a convenient storage when the AirPods Max is not in use.

Get the AirPods Max in Silver today!