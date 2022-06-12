‘Simply Mac’ Apple partner closing due to bankruptcy

Apple authorized service provider and retail store ‘Simply Mac’ is set to close after 16 years of business.

Rein Vogt, Simply Mac CEO penned a letter to staff members to announce the shuttering of the store. Employees were immediately terminated, and the reason for the closing was financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vogt said that funding issues were the primary reason why the store could not stay current in its financial obligations. ‘Simply Mac’ is currently filing for bankruptcy and is unable to pay employees, but Vogt said that they could file a claim for their July 10 salary. Reports say that the status of Apple product repairs were unattended and delayed for days.

Simply Mac is a chain of retail stores and service providers for Apple products. The brand operated 53 brick and mortar shops in the US. Bankruptcy filing and liquidation are yet to be determined.