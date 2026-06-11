Apple Finally Unveils Revamped Siri

The revamped Siri has finally been announced during WWDC and has rebranded itself as Siri AI, revealing new capabilities like integration system-wide, better conversational depth, and a redesigned interface for all platforms.

The company talks about Siri as a very capable AI assistant that can hold many conversations, interact with your personal data in your apps, and get information in real time. The AI is now directly embedded in the Dynamic Island by the device. The keynote demo held by Apple displays Siri dealing with multi-step chained requests easily.

There is also a dedicated Siri app that enables users to start conversations and go through old ones with the history of the conversation synced in iCloud, allowing for conversations to be brought over devices seamlessly. The Siri app will be available for the watchOS too, and Siri will receive 3D visualization.