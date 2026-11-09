Siri

Apple Might Make Siri More of an AI Agent

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Might Make Siri More of an AI Agent

The new feature, Siri AI, is a personalized and smarter version of the AI compared to the old Siri; however, it is not as proactive and advanced compared to agents that are always on, such as Muse from Meta and Dots from OpenAI, but this might change in the future. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg claims from a source that Siri could serve as an agent as early as 2027, but the implementation and plan by Apple are yet to be seen. AI agents such as Grok, Dots, and Muse are able to keep track of your goals and identify the next steps to be taken to chase that objective without having the user start every step individually. Apple plans to go in that same direction and could start as an AI agent as early as 2027.

Apple has plans for AI that are beyond Siri and make it more of an AI agent compared to other AI companies, as a meeting held behind closed doors had the new CEO of Apple, John Ternus, accelerate engineering in software for Apple. He said they need to be quicker and go beyond just making the needed improvements with Siri AI.

Apple Might Make Siri More of an AI Agent

Siri AI is the revamped version of Siri that is smarter and more personalized. The AI is powered by Apple Intelligence with conversational flow and a dedicated app, Visual Intelligence, built into the screen tools and camera of your iPhone to identify items, search for details immediately, and read information on the viewfinder of your device. On-screen awareness allows the AI to comprehend what’s on the screen and interact with the webpage or app without having to copy and paste on the device manually. The AI is available on devices that can run visionOS 27, iOS 27, watchOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

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