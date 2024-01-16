Siri

Apple Siri team moves to Austin HQ

By Samantha Wiley
Siri

Apple will be shifting more than a hundred employees from California to Texas.

The Cupertino-based company and several affected employees confirmed the move, saying that their Data Operations Annotations teams will be moved to the Austin campus, where ‘majority of the team is already based,’ an Apple spokesperson said. The company further said that they are committed to the San Diego team and continue to hire as they expand their engineering teams.

Siri

Mark Gurman confirmed the news, saying that San Diego employees can continue their roles as they move to Austin by June. Those who found other roles or haven’t relocated will receive compensation and severance, among others. Data Operations Annotations is a division within Apple that handles Siri responses to customer queries enrolled in the Siri grading program. The work is in Austin for the US, and Apple has other teams in Spain, Singapore, Ireland, China, and other regions.

