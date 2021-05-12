Apple TV Siri support arrives in New Zealand, Ireland and Austria

Apple TV HD and 4K owners in Ireland, New Zealand and Austria can now ask Siri to search for TV shows and movies.

Apple has recently updated its Siri functionality for Apple TV devices in the said regions. Apple TV owners can now call up Siri in German in Austria and English in New Zealand and Ireland. The Cupertino-based company hasn’t made an announcement but uploaded a new support document on its official website.

Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K users can press and hold the designated Siri button to call the Apple assistant, then ask for general recommendations or make it search for a specific film or show. In terms of the revised Siri Remote, the button is now to the side instead of being located in the middle.

The newly refreshed Apple TV 4K will be made available in Austria, New Zealand and Ireland on May 21.