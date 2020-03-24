Apple update Siri to provide Coronavirus advice

According to CNBC, “Apple has updated its voice assistant to provide users with a step-by-step questionnaire if they ask variations of, “Hey Siri, do I have the coronavirus?”

So, the iPhone users who may be wondering if they have the disease can now turn to Siri and ask it. According to a tweet from Alexis Cordova reported by CNBC, “Apple released a COVID-19 symptom triage tool within Siri. Ask, “how do I know if I have coronavirus?” and it’ll walk you through a CDC-approved flow.”

This is what voice assistants should be for. — Alexis Córdova (@acordova) March 21, 2020

Siri will ask questions about the symptoms of the disease. Then it will advise people accordingly whether the symptoms are life-threatening or not.

Siri also offers its users a link to the App Store, where they can download the telehealth apps and potentially receive virtual consultation.

According to CNBC, Apple says that these answers are from U.S. Public Health Service, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Currently, this service is only for USA customers.

Apple is not the only tech giant to offer such service; several others, like Google and Facebook, also have dedicated resources for the users for COVID-19.