Beta 3 for watchOS 27 Finally Has Siri AI

The third beta for watchOS 27 has been launched with support for Siri AI; it’s now being added by Apple alongside a Siri App that enables users of the Apple Watch to use AI features on their wrist.

Apple stated that Siri AI was going to come for watchOS 27, with the feature not being available until the 3rd beta. Siri AI depends on a close source of Apple Intelligence with conversations on the Siri App from the watch being synced to Siri Apps on Apple devices that you have, such as the Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

Dynamic App Grid is a feature that shows up when the Digital Crown is toggled and shows the Siri App in the center, with the revamped version of the AI available to do requests you make and answer questions that you might want to ask.