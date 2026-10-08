Beta for tvOS 27.2 Looks to Corroborate Siri AI and Apple Intelligence for New Apple TV

The most recent beta for tvOS 27.2 looks to corroborate rumors of the new Apple TV 4K, adding Apple Intelligence and Siri AI support, with the line of code hinting that a toggle for Apple Intelligence and Improve Siri is going to be added.

Apple Devices compatible with Apple Intelligence have privacy disclosures labeled similarly, with opt-ins for data sharing. For those devices not compatible with Apple Intelligence, there is a labeled setting, Improve Siri & Dictation. The code found was seen with the current code for data sharing with Siri. new UI framework for Siri Messages was added so that messages could be seen on Apple TV.

A new Apple TV is in the works, featuring an A19 Pro or A19 Chip and 8-12GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence and Siri AI support. tvOS 27.2 solidifies those rumors that a new Apple TV exists