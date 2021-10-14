‘Hey Siri’ functionality arriving on Ecobee SmartThermostat via software update

Ecobee is adding ‘Hey Siri’ support to its SmartThermostat device through a free software update rolling out to users.

‘Hey Siri’ gives HomePod mini or HomePod owners the ability to control their smart thermostat using voice commands. This was part of Apple’s announcement during the 2021 WWDC that HomeKit accessories will gain Siri voice control support for added convenience.

‘Hey Siri’ commands on the SmartThermostat can now accommodate alarms, timers, Intercom messages and Personal Requests features, among others.

Ecobee SmartThermostat device owners can get the update, which is rolling out right now. In addition, they will need a device that’s on iPadOS 15 or iOS 15, as well as a HomePod mini or HomePod.

Ecobee’s smart device can be purchased on the official website for $250 in the US and on select online shops, including Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Amazon. Additionally, a certified Ecobee installer may carry the Smart Thermostat product.