iOS 17 May bring significant Siri changes

The latest rumor claims that the prompt to call Siri might change.

The ‘Hey Siri’ command has been in use for the longest time. Calling up the voice assistant for iPad and iPhone users is normally done using the ‘Hey Siri’ command, but that might change with the introduction of iOS 17.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple has completed a project to change the ‘Hey Siri’ command to ‘Siri’, and it could be arriving on iOS 17. Gurman also mentioned that this change could be announced during the WWDC event. The analyst discussed the project before, saying that there were significant hurdles, such as accent adoption, possible trigger words, and AI re-training.

Gurman’s claims were backed up by a user named ‘Shrimp Apple Pro’, who tweeted that Siri’s wake-up method would change from ‘Hey Siri’ to just ‘Siri’. The tweet also mentioned several changes to iOS 17, including more lock screen widgets and a reworked Control Center.