iOS 19 may bring Siri Chatbot as a feature

A new rumor claims that Siri will evolve into a conversational large language model like Claude and ChatGPT, but that won’t happen until 2026.

Apple is rumored to be in development of an artificial intelligence capable of competing with OpenAI and other LLMs, but so far this has not happened yet. Bloomberg mentioned that Apple had recently started the project, and it’s slated for a launch in 2026 as part of iOS 19. The rumor corroborates the AI testing tools the Cupertino-based company has introduced to integrate Siri into the ecosystem more.

The ‘new’ Siri will function more like an AI, capable of handling conversations, with a chatbot being the optimal platform for it. Currently, Siri has not changed drastically, being able to act as a medium between users and ChatGPT and Google search. However, there is evidence that points to iOS 18 having the groundwork for Siri LLM, with an expected debut in iOS 19.