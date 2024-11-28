Siri

iOS 19 may bring Siri Chatbot as a feature

By Samantha Wiley
Siri Chatbot

A new rumor claims that Siri will evolve into a conversational large language model like Claude and ChatGPT, but that won’t happen until 2026.

Advertisements

Apple is rumored to be in development of an artificial intelligence capable of competing with OpenAI and other LLMs, but so far this has not happened yet. Bloomberg mentioned that Apple had recently started the project, and it’s slated for a launch in 2026 as part of iOS 19. The rumor corroborates the AI testing tools the Cupertino-based company has introduced to integrate Siri into the ecosystem more.

Siri Chatbot

The ‘new’ Siri will function more like an AI, capable of handling conversations, with a chatbot being the optimal platform for it. Currently, Siri has not changed drastically, being able to act as a medium between users and ChatGPT and Google search. However, there is evidence that points to iOS 18 having the groundwork for Siri LLM, with an expected debut in iOS 19.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
AirPods Max
‘Meaningful’ changes for next AirPods Max not happening anytime soon
1 Min Read
Beats Pill
Save $50 off the Beats Pill 2024 model!
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
iPhone 17 Air will reportedly not have the 5x optical zoom feature
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Tap To Pay for the iPhone branches out to New Zealand
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit uploads Apple M4 MacBook Pro Teardown video
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds is Nearly 50% Off
1 Min Read
Siri
Smarter Siri being worked on by Apple
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp implementing voice message transcription feature
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple launches Safari technology preview update
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 10th Gen iPad 64GB is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Facebook
Messenger acquires video and audio messages, Siri integration, and more features
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
iOS 18.2 brings new activity awards “All Rings Closed” for the Apple Watch
1 Min Read
Lost your password?