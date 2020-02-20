iOS Gmail App updated with Siri shortcuts

Google today has added Siri Shortcuts on its Gmail app for iOS.

Gmail users can now activate Siri Shortcuts on their iPhones, which means they can send emails without ever touching their mobile devices. While this is currently the only functionality available the company intends to add more in the future.

Siri Shortcuts is a feature that was introduced on the iPhone beginning iOS 12 but it’s only now that Google has implemented it on their apps. To get this ability you will need to head over to the Gmail app and go to Settings or open the Shortcuts app. Make sure that you have the latest version of both iOS and Gmail so you can see it.

The Gmail app for iOS is free to download on the App Store. You must have a Google account to access the client. Dark Mode for the app is rolling out but hasn’t been implemented yet.