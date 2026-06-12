Siri

New iOS 27 Features With Revamped Siri

By Samantha Wiley
New iOS 27 Features With Revamped Siri

The revamped, capable, and smarter Siri has finally been revealed for macOS Golden Gate, iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, with the update exclusive for developers as of now. The new Siri comes with Personal Context distinguishing the AI from other chatbot platforms and has access to the data stored on your device like messages, emails files or photos.


Siri is capable of seeing what’s on your screen with the feature onscreen awareness and provides you answers based on what you are looking at, Visual Intelligence has been added to the Camera App and can be found on the Dynamic Island of your iPhone with a new glassy bubble for Siri that features bright colors when Siri is called upon.

New iOS 27 Features With Revamped Siri

Siri AI and Apple Intelligence feature the same requirements for your device so the bare minimum is an iPhone 15 Pro model or later to be able to access the features. The revamped Siri is currently in beta with public beta releasing next month and then Siri AI releasing in September.


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