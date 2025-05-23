Next-Generation Siri to be similar to ChatGPT

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that the upcoming Siri will become a ‘true ChatGPT competitor’.

The report said that Apple intends to roll out Siri improvements in the next years with the goal of turning it into a capable LLM. It’s believed that the chatbot version has ‘made significant progress’ while in the testing phase. Some Apple execs even claim that it’s ‘on par’ with current ChatGPT models. Apple is thinking about giving Siri the ability to search the internet and collect sources for the data it will present.

Gurman said that there are offices for handling AI in Zurich. Furthermore, the employees are in a project developing ‘all new software architecture’ for the assistant. It’s believed that the new model will turn the chatbot into a more improved and conversational version. Although iOS 19 will have Gemini as a ChatGPT alternative, Apple is said to be in discussions to add its own AI service for Safari and Siri search.