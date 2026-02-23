Revamped Siri is a No-Show in iOS 26.4 Beta

Siri

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 26.4 is now available for public beta testers and developers, but there are no signs of new features for Siri in the new software. Expectations were disappointing as everyone was expecting new Siri Capabilities with Apple Intelligence, even with delays.


It looks like we have to wait longer as the company has announced a delay for the revamped Apple Intelligence Siri. Apple had previously set a release for iOS 26.4. The company was looking at a release for iOS 26.4 until the first beta came out as they ran into issues in development.

The revamped Siri is now rumored to be delayed until iOS 26.5 or iOS 27. In the next releases for iOS, Siri features will be spread out, or they could introduce all the new features in iOS 26.5 or 27 during this year’s WWDC in June.


