Revamped Siri to Run on Blackwell Nvidia Chip

Apple will be depending on the Nvidia chips to be powering the revamped Siri releasing later this year. Apple is thinking of highlighting the AI capabilities on device during this year’s WWDC but it will still be up to the large Gemini models offered by Google for queries that need cloud-based processing.

Apple is looking to use the Nvidia Blackwell B200 chips for these capabilities where the data will be encrypted by the hardware based confidential compute feature from Nvidia. The Nvidia Blackwell chips are made mainly for large LLM’s, allowing for significantly faster AI interference and training.

The AI features coming in Apple Intelligence were revealed during the annual WWDC back in 2024, but have seen many delays to the revamped version of Siri. Apple is expected to be finally unveiling this new revamped version of Siri in this year’s WWDC.