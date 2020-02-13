Siri can now answer US election questions

Siri, the AI voice assistant on Mac, Apple TV, iPad and iPhone have been recently updated to be able to answer US election 2020 questions and deliver results live as the votes are being counted.

You can ask Siri questions such as ‘Who’s winning the New York primaries?’or ‘When are the Texas primaries?’ Live results will be coming from Associated Press, with the Apple News app also providing candidate wins per state and county-by-county results.

The Siri update has been announced as part of the 2020 US presidential election special coverage last week. Apple’s features include analyses and news collated from many sources, live stream debates and others. The Cupertino-based company has announced that it will continue to provide election coverage from now until the presidential inauguration in 2021.

Make sure to update your Apple News and operating system to the latest version to get the Siri and Apple News update.