Siri engine to be upgraded in 2025

Bloomberg reported that Apple will be upgrading Siri in an overhaul to make it more like a large language model.

It’s believed that Apple is currently doing an overhaul of its voice assistant, which will carry on from 2025 to 2026. The company shared new features and minor changes such as pause integration, a new interface, and typing commands, among others. Siri will have a better app integration in terms of personal data, which is expected to arrive with iOS 18.4. The unveiling of a revamped Siri might be shown off during next year’s WWDC and delivered in Spring 2026. The revamping will have all the incremental updates into a single and unified whole.

Apple users can expect more changes coming in 18 months’ time, with the end goal being a Siri that could work on its own and not require any outside help from apps or other software.