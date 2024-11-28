Siri

Siri engine to be upgraded in 2025

By Samantha Wiley
Siri

Bloomberg reported that Apple will be upgrading Siri in an overhaul to make it more like a large language model.

Advertisements

It’s believed that Apple is currently doing an overhaul of its voice assistant, which will carry on from 2025 to 2026. The company shared new features and minor changes such as pause integration, a new interface, and typing commands, among others. Siri will have a better app integration in terms of personal data, which is expected to arrive with iOS 18.4. The unveiling of a revamped Siri might be shown off during next year’s WWDC and delivered in Spring 2026. The revamping will have all the incremental updates into a single and unified whole.

Siri

Apple users can expect more changes coming in 18 months’ time, with the end goal being a Siri that could work on its own and not require any outside help from apps or other software.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPad Mini
The iPad Mini 7 128GB Wi-Fi is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Siri Chatbot
iOS 19 may bring Siri Chatbot as a feature
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
‘Meaningful’ changes for next AirPods Max not happening anytime soon
1 Min Read
Beats Pill
Save $50 off the Beats Pill 2024 model!
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
iPhone 17 Air will reportedly not have the 5x optical zoom feature
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Tap To Pay for the iPhone branches out to New Zealand
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit uploads Apple M4 MacBook Pro Teardown video
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds is Nearly 50% Off
1 Min Read
Siri
Smarter Siri being worked on by Apple
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp implementing voice message transcription feature
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple launches Safari technology preview update
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 10th Gen iPad 64GB is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?