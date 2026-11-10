Siri to Get Upgrades in Memory

A personal memory system is said to be developed by Apple to assist Siri in keeping information regarding the lives of its users. This is based on what pdfu, an explorer for code, found. The beta release for iOS 27.3 and its system had a memory graph made to arrange information on routines, workouts, health, places, relationships, and more, and is able to find memory atoms for opinions, events, intentions, and facts and details about the topics, people, and places associated with it. PDFU states that this graph has 2 processes that collect information, where one uses the AI model on-device or on Private Cloud Compute to gain insight, with sources being queried like messages, health data, photos, and Siri conversations, while the other uses the contact card of the user.

Only one of the two will have a process driven by AI, with the explorer believing it was made to find barriers, resources, and motivations to help the user with 60 questions built in about routines. As of the time being uncovered, the system remains unfinished, with the explorer stating that no process was found to create those memory atoms; an example was given where the graph was distinguished from a different store for memories, while the other one has a place for records found in the search system for Apple. The two systems are said to be using the Kuzu graph database versions of Apple. Kuzu was acquired by Apple last year, but plans for how to use the technology were obscure when it was acquired.

The revamped Siri features personal context understanding, where the AI is able to search for information about the life of the user from apps such as Photos, Mail, and Messages. With nothing discovered, a release date for the feature is still uncertain, as is how the feature will work and how you can control the data acquired by the AI with the feature.