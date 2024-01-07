Siri

Siri with generative AI might appear During WWDC 2024

By Samantha Wiley
Siri

A rumor has surfaced that a newer and smarter version of Siri will be making a debut during the WWDC 2024.

Advertisements

A post on the social media platform Naver by the handle ‘yeux1122’ claims that Apple is making progress in adding generative AI to the Apple assistant Siri. The Ajax-based version is believed to offer increased user personalization and natural conversation capabilities. It’s also said that the new Siri will have a memory of its past conversations from one device to another. There’s a mention of a new ‘Apple creational service’ that might be related to the new Shortcuts capabilities of Siri in iOS 18.

Siri

Apple is said to be working on new linkages for Siri to be able to encompass external devices, which is likely to come in the form of an API. The report suggested that the AI might come as a subscription service with a yet unknown shape.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple
Grab the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter at 24% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade February lineup revealed
1 Min Read
Apple Card Savings
Apple Card Savings rate increases again
1 Min Read
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Enjoy Automated Room Cleaning with the Discounted Roomba 692 Vacuum
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music ‘Add Playlist Songs’ glitch fixed
1 Min Read
iOS 17.3
Boot loop issue surrounds iOS 17.3 beta 2
1 Min Read
T-Mobile
T-Mobile subscribers get Ad-Supported Hulu for free
1 Min Read
Crucial T500 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD, Up to 7400MB/s, Laptop & Desktop
Upgrade Your Desktop’s SSD at 36% Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.3
tvOS 17.3 second beta seeded to developers
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple will likely buy Peloton in 2024
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro to have major Ultra Wide Camera upgrade
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?