Siri with generative AI might appear During WWDC 2024

A rumor has surfaced that a newer and smarter version of Siri will be making a debut during the WWDC 2024.

A post on the social media platform Naver by the handle ‘yeux1122’ claims that Apple is making progress in adding generative AI to the Apple assistant Siri. The Ajax-based version is believed to offer increased user personalization and natural conversation capabilities. It’s also said that the new Siri will have a memory of its past conversations from one device to another. There’s a mention of a new ‘Apple creational service’ that might be related to the new Shortcuts capabilities of Siri in iOS 18.

Apple is said to be working on new linkages for Siri to be able to encompass external devices, which is likely to come in the form of an API. The report suggested that the AI might come as a subscription service with a yet unknown shape.