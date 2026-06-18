Siri With New Appearance

Siri shows up in the appearance of a glowing pill that’s directly from the Dynamic Island of your device in iOS 27. Next-generation devices may see the AI in a circle. Siri has been revamped with its appearance, shown as an orb that is swirling from the Dynamic Island from the glowing light that was found across the edges of your screen.

Siri is now represented by Apple in the majority of their places as a sphere, with the dedicated App for Siri also having this appearance. Across iOS 27’s promotional artwork, the Siri AI was shown in a pill-shape.

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro models are going to have a smaller Dynamic Island, with components for Face ID moved under the display of the device. The iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, and iOS 27 will be released in the fall of this year.