Siri

Smarter Siri Version Still Rolling Out This Year

By Samantha Wiley
Smarter Siri Version Still Rolling Out This Year

The revamped, capable, and smarter Siri will be released this year. The statement of the company comes after the report Bloomberg made that Apple is dealing with issues with the revamped Siri, resulting in possible delays.


Apple originally planned to release the new Siri in the spring of 2025, but when the expected launch date was approaching, the company said that it was not ready yet and that it needed more time. Later on, Apple stated that the revamped Siri will be released in 2026.

Smarter Siri Version Still Rolling Out This Year

During testing, the AI sometimes will not properly process queries when waiting times are taking too long. In addition, the features planned were not working. The first beta for iOS 26.4 is likely to be released this month to give us a peek into the situation. iOS 26 will have many other features along with iOS 27 releasing this year.


Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS  $100 Off
1 Min Read
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
1 Min Read
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come
1 Min Read
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
1 Min Read
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
2 Min Read
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
1 Min Read
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
1 Min Read
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?