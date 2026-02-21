Smarter Siri Version Still Rolling Out This Year

The revamped, capable, and smarter Siri will be released this year. The statement of the company comes after the report Bloomberg made that Apple is dealing with issues with the revamped Siri, resulting in possible delays.

Apple originally planned to release the new Siri in the spring of 2025, but when the expected launch date was approaching, the company said that it was not ready yet and that it needed more time. Later on, Apple stated that the revamped Siri will be released in 2026.

During testing, the AI sometimes will not properly process queries when waiting times are taking too long. In addition, the features planned were not working. The first beta for iOS 26.4 is likely to be released this month to give us a peek into the situation. iOS 26 will have many other features along with iOS 27 releasing this year.