tvOS gets first AI treatment of Siri

A report claims that Apple is boosting its Siri capabilities with AI.

Microsoft, Google, and Apple have been busy integrating artificial intelligence largely due to OpenAI. Apple is believed to be testing AI starting with tvOS 16.4. In the beta, a reference to ‘Bobcat’ was seen, and a new Siri framework, titled ‘Natural Language Generation’ had the voice assistant extending timers and telling jokes.

Although it seems that Apple is making its own chatbot ChatGPT clone, the move could also mean that Siri is being upgraded with more intelligent capabilities. John Burkey, a former Apple engineer, said that the overhaul required a complete rebuild and said that the process could take six weeks. Generative ability can help the voice assistant become faster although it may not turn out to be a ChatGPT-like chatbot.

tvOS seems to be the launching pad for AI features in the company’s operating system. Once successful, it’s likely to expand to other products.