tvOS 16.3.3 Siri Remote fix update launches

Apple recently released a tvOS update to fix issues involving a non-responsive Siri Remote.

tvOS 16.3.3 is now live and brings with it an important update for third-generation Apple TV 4K users. In the support notes, it said that the update ‘fixes an issue where the Siri Remote can be unresponsive on 3rd generation Apple TV 4K. It’s also believed that version 16.3.3 also brings stability and performance improvements like it does with others.

Currently, tvOS 16.4 is undergoing beta testing, along with iPadOS and iOS 16.4. These operating systems are expected to be announced and launched in spring this year.

To get the tvOS 16.3.3 update, Apple TV users can go to their device’s System section, then to Software Update. The product will then check for updates over the air and install them. You can also have the device automatically download and apply the update via enabled settings.