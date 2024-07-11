What to expect with Siri on Apple Intelligence rollout

The updated version of Apple’s assistant SIRI may not be available on the initial release of the Apple Intelligence.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg states that Siri is expected to launch with the iOS 18.4 update in the spring 2025 after a public beta testing that is expected to begin on January. The latest version allows voice assistant to control apps and comprehends the context of what is on the screen and will act accordingly.

Apple Intelligence is set to launch in the fall of this year. While the updated version of Siri won’t be available for the time being, features like its revamped design and integration of ChatGPT will be included in the Apple Intelligence debut.

Gurman also reported in the past that the Apple Intelligence is arriving on the Vision Pro Headset in 2025 with the HomePod not receiving the features as the company focuses on a new table top robot powered by AI.