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SK Hynix Looking to Branch Out in the United States

By Samantha Wiley
SK Hynix Looking to Branch Out in the United States

SK Hynix is holding discussions with Intel on memory chip manufacturing in the U.S. SK Hynix is a memory supplier for Apple. The South Korean manufacturer is looking at an option that would have them have a part of Intel and the manufacturing complex planned in Ohio.


Apple is supplied by SK Hynix with memory, along with Micron and Samsung. The talks came from spending that applies pressure to memory for consumer devices and its supply from AI infrastructure. Constraints in supply affect the MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and Mac Studio.

SK Hynix Looking to Branch Out in the United States

Apple is rumored to have agreed to pay twice as much in costs to Samsung for memory chips for the iPhone 17. An advanced facility for packaging is already owned by SK Hynix that is currently under construction in Indiana, West Lafayette to package wafers for DRAM made in South Korea then turned to HBM chips.


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